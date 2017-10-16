Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

White House

Michael Goodwin: Trump doesn't owe Obama anything

Michael Goodwin
By Michael Goodwin, New York Post
close
The president refused to recertify the nuclear agreement, while also ending ACA subsidies to insurance companies; John Roberts has the roundup on 'Special Report.'

Trump delivers a blow to the Iran deal, ObamaCare

The president refused to recertify the nuclear agreement, while also ending ACA subsidies to insurance companies; John Roberts has the roundup on 'Special Report.'

Not much is happening in Washington these days. Just more of the same as President Trump continues to change or scrap the policies of the previous president and the media responds by insisting each time that the sky is falling.

It’s nine months into the administration, and there is no rest for the hair-on-fire coverage. Whether it’s Trump’s move to make changes to NAFTAdecertify the Iran dealeliminate some ObamaCare rules or cut taxes, each is greeted with a collective howl of outrage.

Every report is a parade of horrors that celebrates critics as truth-telling prophets. All the code words about cruelty to the poor and benefits for the rich are trotted out, capped with warnings about race and gender impacts.

The hyperbolic language is designed to stoke partisan fear and rally the resistance. “Sabotage” is how The New York Times editorial page described the president’s changes to ObamaCare (paywall), and it accused Trump of intentionally harming millions of people. Imagine that.

To continue reading Michael Goodwin in the New York Post click here.

 

Michael Goodwin is a Fox News contributor and New York Post columnist.