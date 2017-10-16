Michael Goodwin: Trump doesn't owe Obama anything

Not much is happening in Washington these days. Just more of the same as President Trump continues to change or scrap the policies of the previous president and the media responds by insisting each time that the sky is falling.

It’s nine months into the administration, and there is no rest for the hair-on-fire coverage. Whether it’s Trump’s move to make changes to NAFTA, decertify the Iran deal, eliminate some ObamaCare rules or cut taxes, each is greeted with a collective howl of outrage.

Every report is a parade of horrors that celebrates critics as truth-telling prophets. All the code words about cruelty to the poor and benefits for the rich are trotted out, capped with warnings about race and gender impacts.

The hyperbolic language is designed to stoke partisan fear and rally the resistance. “Sabotage” is how The New York Times editorial page described the president’s changes to ObamaCare (paywall), and it accused Trump of intentionally harming millions of people. Imagine that.

