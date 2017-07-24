Lewandowski: 'The Daily Beast should not be allowed to be a publication'

President Trump's former campaign manager came out swinging on The Todd Starnes Show after a writer for the Daily Beast posted a vicious attack on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Columnist Ira Madison, III wrote on Twitter last week that Ms. Sanders is a "butch queen first time in drags at hall."

Corey Lewandowski said the Daily Beast is "tabloid journalist at its worst."

"First, the Daily Beast shouldn't even be allowed to be a publication. It's such a rag and nobody should give that thing any credit whatsoever," Lewandowski told me.

