Lewandowski: 'The Daily Beast should not be allowed to be a publication'

Todd Starnes
By Todd Starnes
Fox News
Not one member of the Left, not one feminist comes to new White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders's defense when a Daily Beast reporter calls her a 'butch' drag queen - and that speaks volumes #Tucker

 

President Trump's former campaign manager came out swinging on The Todd Starnes Show after a writer for the Daily Beast posted a vicious attack on White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Columnist Ira Madison, III wrote on Twitter last week that Ms. Sanders is a "butch queen first time in drags at hall." 

Corey Lewandowski said the Daily Beast is "tabloid journalist at its worst."

"First, the Daily Beast shouldn't even be allowed to be a publication. It's such a rag and nobody should give that thing any credit whatsoever," Lewandowski told me. 

Todd Starnes is host of Fox News & Commentary. His latest book is “The Deplorables’ Guide to Making America Great Again.” Follow him on Twitter @ToddStarnes and find him on Facebook.