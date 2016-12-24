From Phoenix comes a story of good will this Christmas season. It's a story about a woman with child who had an encounter with God in the most unusual of places.

Sarah Clark has been waiting tables at the Pita Jungle for the past seven years. It's a good job and the customers are more than generous when it comes to tipping.

Sarah is about to give birth and her fiance is recovering from knee surgery -- so money is tight. And Sarah has been putting in as many hours as possible before she goes on maternity leave.

So what happened the other day -- well -- it's just one of those moments that makes Christmas the most wonderful time of year.

Sarah was clearing a table when she noticed the customer had given her a $900 tip on a $61.30 check!

The diners had written a note on the receipt:

"This is God's money - He gave it to us so we could give it to you."

Sarah marveled at such generosity and the tears started flowing as she contemplated her good fortune.

"I couldn't have asked for anything more right now," she told News 12 in Phoenix. "It's going to help with bills, with rent, with being able to stay home and spend more time with my baby."

And when that little baby gets older, Sarah will be able to tell her child about the day she received a Christmas gift from God.

