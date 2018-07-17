Crocs debuts high-heeled 'Cyprus V' version

Holy Crocs.

The foamy shoe brand beloved by grandmothers and gardeners is attempting to elevate its style.

The new “Cyprus V” Crocs are a high-heeled version of the classic clog, providing both height and comfort.

Perfect for the fashionista on the go, we guess?

The brand’s new kicks are available on Amazon in two colorways: black and platinum/wild orchid (the latter is almost sold out). They range from $80 to $225.

This isn’t the first haute riff on the rubbery classics. Balenciaga debuted a platform clog on its spring/summer 2018 runway, while British designer Christopher Kane collaborated with Crocs to create glitzy, stone-embellished styles.

This article originally appeared on the New York Post.