Woman obsessed with 'body modification' tattoos eyeballs blue

A 23-year-old woman has revealed her incredible transformation after spending more than $8,000 on body modifications, including a split tongue and blue inkings on her eyeballs.

Amber Luke, who is dubbed “Blue Eyes White Dragon” by pals, developed an addiction to tattoos at the tender age of 16, and now has more than 50 designs.

The body piercer, from Australia, told Daily Mail Australia: “I have no regrets whatsoever. I’m absolutely in love with my image.”

Amber says she “hated” the way she used to look and thought her blonde locks and flawless skin were “very plain” and “boring.”

She got her first tattoo as a teen as she “craved to know what the feeling was like” and had three inkings by the time she was 18.

“I developed an addiction at 16 years of age,” she said.

Luke risked going permanently blind after getting her eyeballs tattooed with blue ink.

She says the 40-minute procedure was “very painful” and left her unable to see properly for three weeks.

Pushing the makeover boundaries further, Luke had her tongue split and silicone inserted into her ears so they looked more “pointy.”

Amber says her close friends and family have supported her transformation.

“I have plenty of people who try to bring me down because of the choices I’ve made to my body, but that’s just it; it’s my body,” she told Daily Mail Australia.

“I also have a lot of positivity surrounding my image. People are often fascinated rather than discriminatory towards me.”

But she’s not stopping there. Luke plans to sharpen her two fang teeth into “vampire teeth” and is getting another tattoo on her right leg.

This article originally appeared on The Sun.