Teen dies after falling in shower while getting ready for school

The family of a Pennsylvania teen who suffered a fatal fall in the shower on Friday said the 17-year-old potentially drowned when her hair clogged the drain. Brianne Marie Rapp, who suffered from a thyroid condition, was getting ready for school in the family’s Butler home at the time of the tragic accident, KDKA reported.

Michael Rapp, the teen’s father, said he learned of the tragedy from his ex-wife, who was allegedly sleeping at the time.

“She was hysterical on the phone and she told me she was gone,” Michael Rapp told the news outlet. “I thought maybe she ran away or something. I didn’t realize she meant she passed away.”

Rapp added that the thyroid condition may have caused his daughter to black out.

“We’re thinking she blacked out in the bathtub and fell and hit her head and was found by my ex,” he said. “We don’t know if maybe hair clogged the drain but the tub overflowed.”

Officials conducted an autopsy, but have not released the results. They believe the cause of the girl’s death was drowning, the Butler Eagle reported.

“I’ll miss her smiling face and her great personality and wanting the best out of life,” Rapp said. “Her mother and I are so proud to have raised a girl that people have so many nice things to say.”

Haile Slupe, Brianne Rapp’s friend, told KDKA the teenage girl was like a sister to her.

“It’s still hard to believe my best friend is not here no more,” Slupe said.

The family set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses. They announced that leftover money will be placed in a college trust fund for Brianne Rapp’s brother and sister in memory of the 17-year-old.