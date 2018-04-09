Russian woman embalmed alive in deadly hospital mistake

A Russian woman was embalmed alive when doctors unwittingly put her on a formaldehyde-based drip instead of a saline during a surgery, according to a report Sunday.

Ekaterina Fedyaeva, 27, died from the gruesome medical blunder in which her veins were pumped full of the chemical, which is generally used to prevent the decomposition of corpses, according to the UK Sun.

“This is pure murder,” her mother, Galina Baryshnikova, said, according to the paper. “[It] was simply eroding her body from inside.”

Fedyaeva was getting a routine surgery at a hospital in Ulyanovsk last month when doctors placed her on a formalin drip — which can also be used as a disinfectant, the paper reported.

She suffered pain and convulsions for two days before falling into a coma and being rushed to a hospital in Moscow, her mom said, according to the paper.

“Her legs were moving, she had convulsions, her whole body was shaking,” Baryshnikova said.”I put socks on her, then a robe, then a blanket, but she was shivering to such an extent, I can’t even describe it.”

Fedyaeva was attached to a life-support machine but she eventually died of heart and lung failure, according to the paper.

Baryshnikova claims doctors knew something was wrong — but they refused to help her, she said.

“People who performed the surgery already knew that they infused something wrong,” she said. “They needed to take some urgent measures — but they did nothing.

“I begged, ‘Please help her, she is my only child,’ ” she said.

A doctor eventually copped to the horrifying flub, admitting, “It wasn’t normal saline, they put formalin into her,” she said.

Ekaterina was buried April 7, and a criminal investigation is now underway, the paper reported.

The name of the hospital where the medical flub took place was not immediately clear. It was also unclear why Fedyaeva was undergoing surgery.

