Mother of 3 whose cancer was dismissed as 'breastfeeding pain' dies from disease

A mother of three whose cancer was dismissed by doctors as "breastfeeding pain" has died.

Louise Gleadell, 38, was diagnosed with cervical cancer in February 2016 and was later told the disease's spread meant it had become incurable.

She lost vital time in her fight against the disease after doctors initially put her pain down to post-natal symptoms.

The battling mom spent more than $280,000 (200,000 pounds) on care at the Hallwang Clinic in Germany as she bid to spend as much time as possible with sons Joseph, 13, Mateo, 11, and Jude, two.

She passed away on Saturday with her family by her side.

A message on her Facebook page said: "Our beautiful Louise passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by love.

"We are eternally grateful for all the love and support you all gave us over the last 2 years.

"Louise never ever gave up the fight — she did everything she possibly could to be here for as long as possible for her three boys.

"She is at peace now, and free from all the pain and suffering."

Speaking to The Sun last year, she described how her initial fears were dismissed by medics.

She said: "The doctors kept saying to me, ‘Oh, it’s because you’re breastfeeding. Baby is waking up in the night, you’re not getting as much sleep,’" she said.

"Eventually they did blood tests and when I rang up to ask if they’d had the results they said it was all fine. They just said my calcium was a bit low.

"He also looked at my cervix several times and told me that it looked normal when there was a great big tumor on it."