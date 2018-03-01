Jim Kelly's cancer has returned

The Buffalo Bills are rallying for Hall of Fame quarterback Jim Kelly, confirming Thursday his cancer has returned.

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news about Jim Kelly and his impending battle with cancer,” the team said in a statement. “Jim is a tough and courageous man and we know he will fight this battle with strength and determination.

The Buffalo Bills will support the Kelly family during this trying time and we ask our fans to pray for the family as Jim begins the treatment process and the road to recovery.”

Kelly, 58, was first diagnosed with squamous cell carcinoma in June 2013. Following a procedure, it was announced he was cancer-free. During a follow-up less than a year later, it was confirmed the cancer had returned. He was declared cancer-free again in summer 2014.

“As our family has faced many trials and triumphs throughout the years, you have blessed us with your prayers. We are asking for those prayers once again,” Kelly said in his own statement Thursday. “The oral cancer we hoped would be gone forever has returned. Although I was shocked and deeply saddened to receive this news, I know that God is with me. I continuously talk about the four F’s. Faith, Family, Friends and Fans. With all of you by my side, we will fight and win this battle together. Staying ‘Kelly Tough’ and trusting God, will carry us through the difficult time.”

Kelly played for the Bills throughout his prolific career from 1986 to 1996. He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2002.