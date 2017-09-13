Man stops breathing, 3 others sickened after eating coworker's food

A group of coworkers suffered a variety of health issues after consuming food brought to the office by another employee. Their symptoms were so severe, that four employees were treated at a hospital, including one 60-year-old man who collapsed and stopped breathing outside of the building, Fox 5 San Diego reported.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Department responded to a call on Tuesday from Inovio Pharmaceuticals in Sorrento Valley, and transported the man to a nearby trauma center. Another employee was taken to the hospital by medics, while two others found their own transportation, the news outlet reported.

INSTAGRAM REMOVES PHOTOS OF BOY WITH RARE DISORDER, MOM CLAIMS

It was not clear what type of food was consumed, nor what caused the employees to suffer from such severe illnesses.