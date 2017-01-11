With cold and flu season upon us, many are trying to be proactive to help keep sicknesses at bay. There is plenty of advice on what to do and which supplements to take, but one viewer recently asked about using oregano oil to keep healthy.

Dr. Manny,

I hear oregano oil can shorten the length of a cold and even help with sinus infections. Is this true?

Fred

Oregano oil, which can also come in capsule form, is made from distilling the leaves and flowers of oregano plants. Many practitioners say it can treat anything from foot and nail fungus to gastrointestinal issues. But to learn about its use for colds and sinus infections we spoke to Lara Riggio, an alternative medicine expert.

“The most therapeutically beneficial is the oil produced from wild oregano or Origanum Vulgare that is native to Mediterranean regions,” Riggio told FoxNews.com.

She recommended drinking the oil by diluting two to three drops in about eight to ten ounces of juice, particularly orange or grapefruit. It can be used as a preventative measure to keep healthy to combat symptoms of a cold or flu. Riggio warns that the oil is extremely potent, so it shouldn’t be taken straight or used directly on the skin. It is also not recommended for use on children or infants.

“The benefits I have truly felt and they are pretty immediate,” Riggio said. “You can often feel a difference in the space of a few hours.”

