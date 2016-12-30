Scientists have crafted a penis implant that becomes rock hard and stretches out to a whopping eight inches on demand.

All you need to do is heat it up and the experimental device becomes totally rigid.

Thousands of cancer survivors and wounded soldiers rely on implants, but getting an erection from them has proved near impossible in the past.

In addition, around 40 percent of men between the ages of 40 and 70 have issues getting an erection.

And around of third of those don’t respond to drugs like Viagra.

Previous solutions include an inflatable pump that can be awkward to use or a device that leaves the owner with a permanent erection.

But urologists at University of Wisconsin-Madison have found a way to get an erection on demand.

