Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with free or discounted burgers, and nothing else

National Cheeseburger Day is upon us once again, and if you don’t look like the guy in the above photo by dinnertime tonight, you’ve celebrated horribly wrong.

Several national chains are treating diners to deals on cheeseburgers – and one is giving away pancakes, for some reason – leaving you with almost no excuse not to chow down on a discounted grub.

Wanna snag a deal? Head to your local chains and take advantage of these offerings:

Ruby Tuesday is giving away free cheeseburgers — anything up to a $10 value — to its “Connected Members (i.e., those who sign up for the newsletter) with the purchase of an entrée on both Sept. 18 and Sept. 19.

Despite making such a big fuss over its burgers earlier this year, IHOP, oddly, is giving away a free side of buttermilk pankcakes or pumpkin-spice pancakes with the purchase of its Steakburger items. The chain says the deal is valid at participating restaurants only, so be sure to call ahead.

Red Robin is offering a $5 “gourmet cheeseburger,” complete with its signature Bottomless Steak Fries, with the purchase of any beverage.

The Ninety-Nine, too, is offering $5 burgers for dine-in patrons only. Customers can choose from cheddar, Swiss or American cheese, but special toppings will cost extra.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Wendy’s is giving away a free Dave’s Single with the purchase of just about anything for the rest of September. “Because one day of hot and juicy burgers is never enough, Wendy’s believes you deserve to celebrate through the end of the month," the chain wrote in a press release. Interested parties will need to download the app to redeem the deal, though.

Anyone already ordering a cheeseburger at BurgerFi on Sept. 18 can order an additional burger for just $1, but they must “mention or show offer to redeem.” The deal is only good at participating locations, too, so check with your local restaurant before making the trip.