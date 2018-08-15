Chip Gaines upsets 'Fixer Upper' fans after posting pic of homemade cornbread on Twitter: 'Who cut that?'

Chip Gaines certainly knows his way around a renovation project, especially if that project contains a shiplapped wall.

But a pan of cornbread? Not so much, according to Twitter.

The “Fixer Upper” star posted a photo on Twitter earlier this week, intending to make a joke about the placement of his newborn son Crew’s car seat, but a big chunk of his Twitter followers couldn’t seem to focus on anything but a nearby pan of cornbread, which appeared to be cut straight through the middle.

“Forget about the car seat. Who cut that in the middle? Everyone knows you start at the corner,” wrote one confused follower.

“Yeah, forget the car seat. WHO CUT OUT OF THE MIDDLE?” another asked, while others called the cornbread culprits “monsters” or “sadists.”

Another woman, who initially thought the cornbread was an unfrosted cake, similarly found fault with the Gaineses treatment of its baked goods, first calling it “blasphemy,” and then questioning their cornbread-baking methods as self-respecting Texans.

However, not everyone was as appalled with the Gaineses treatment of their cornbread. A couple of commenters actually dissented with the majority and praised the cornbread-cutter’s actions.

“Props to whoever cut that cake in the middle,” said one defender, along with a couple of fist-pounding emoji.