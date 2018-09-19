Teresa Giudice faces backlash for 9-year-old daughter's outfit, makeup

“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice received backlash this week after she shared photos of her 9-year-old daughter Audriana wearing a belly-baring top and a full face of makeup.

Giudice took to Instagram to celebrate her daughter’s birthday this week. The celebration included a hot pink balloon in the shape of a “9,” a three-tier pink cake and other sweet treats. Audriana wore a black crop top that exposed her midriff and a small portion of her chest.

“Happy Birthday to my beautiful @audrianagiudice8 hope you enjoyed your party today Love you, Mommy #9 #friendsparty #happybirthday,” the reality star wrote on Instagram.

Another image showed Audriana with a full face of makeup posing next to her cake and balloon.

Several users criticized Giudice for allowing Audriana, the youngest of her four daughters, to wear a crop top and makeup. Some people said the makeup made Audriana look like a teen, rather than her age.

“Why would you allow your 9 year old to dress like a tramp ??? She’s 9 she should not be wearing all that makeup and half top,” one user wrote.

“That’s [a lot] of makeup for a 9 year old … why can’t kids be kids? Why the need to grow up so quick,” a follower said.

Another person chimed in, “Too young to be dressed like that.”

“Crop top, make up, cake with lipsticks?? What kind of 9 year old needs these things. Teresa, please let your child be a child. Let her be the age she is,” one person said.

Despite the backlash, several users also defended Giudice and said her daughter looked “gorgeous and beautiful” on her birthday.

“[Giudice] is the one raising her children no one else is. Who are you to bash her parenting skills! The way I see it her kids have clothes, a roof over their head and food on the table! She is doing her job as a mother!!!!” one user said.

“her birthday party is make up themed. Lots of 9 year olds love to play with make up. Perhaps that’s why she’s ‘glammed’. It’s simply the theme of the party,” a woman commented.

Giudice has three other daughters — Milania, 13, Gabriella, 14, and Gia, 17 — with her husband Joe, who is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence.