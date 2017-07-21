Katie Couric's 'fake news' comments spark backlash

Katie Couric caused a controversy when she commented on fake news.

The Yahoo News anchor said in an interview Thursday she believes the fake news phenomenon is "tearing [America] apart at the seams."

But her critics were quick to chime in and claim Couric has been part of the problem.

The grandma of #FakeNews. She pioneered it during the '92 Presidential campaign. — Republicanvet (@Republicanvet91) July 21, 2017

Couric was hit with a $12 million lawsuit over her documentary "Under the Gun" in 2016. Pro-gun activists accused Couric of deceptive editing, but the case was dismissed in May.

After the edits garnered widespread attention, Couric took responsibility for the headline-making portions of the film. Couric wrote in a May 2016 message on the film's website that she regrets not raising her initial concerns about the segment "more vigorously."



She also faced a similar accusation for her 2014 documentary "Fed Up."

A subject from "Fed Up," which focuses on the food industry and obesity, came forward in 2016 to say he was misrepresented in the documentary.

"They had reached out to me...and indicated to me that they were particularly interested in having a diversity of viewpoints," Dr. David Allison, who appeared in "Fed Up," told "FOX & Friends" in June 2016.

Allison said he was taped for 90 minutes, but the film only included a small fraction of his interview, which he said portrayed him incorrectly.