Katie Couric: Fake news is ripping America 'apart at the seams'

Katie Couric says fake news is "tearing" the United States "apart at the seams."

The Yahoo News anchor expressed her concern over people falling for fake news and called upon her fellow journalists to do a better job at helping people understand "complicated issues."

"I remember I got sent a lot of stories from friends who were quite educated and were like, 'Did you see this?'" she told the New York Daily News. "And I would say, 'Come on, you're kidding, right? This is BS.'"

She added, "We're not doing enough of a good job of breaking down complicated issues and helping people really understand them."

While Couric blasted what she called fake news sites, she avoided placing blame on the mainstream media.

However, she did say the lines between straight news and opinion "have been blurred considerably."

"[Americans] are so divided that it's hard for us to come up with solutions and find commonalities," she said. "And there's vitriol spewed by both sides at people who disagree with them."

Couric herself has been accused of reporting fake news. She was hit with a $12 million lawsuit over her documentary "Under the Gun." Pro-gun activists accused Couric of deceptive editing but the case was dismissed in May.

