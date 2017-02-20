Leah Remini says Tom Cruise could 'single-handedly' end Scientology

Leah Remini thinks Tom Cruise could “single-handedly” end Scientology.

The 46-year-old actress and former Scientologist told Bill Maher on Friday about some of the strict practices that believers of the controversial religion have to reportedly follow, including hours-long sessions she described as “self-brainwashing.”

“I didn’t realize that because we were required to study two-and-a-half hours daily, like minimum,” she said as reported by Us Weekly. “We are looking up the words, we are being checking out on the policies of Scientology.”

“You’re telling me Tom Cruise does this?” questioned the 61-year-old “Real Time” host.

“Yes,” responded Remini. “Not only does Tom Cruise do exactly that... Now, I don’t want you to get the idea that he’s not, that certain policies are not being bent for him because they are and that is the truth, and that is part of the hypocrisy.”

“He could end this,” she added when Maher suggested the 54-year-old actor could possibly put an end to the religion, then adding that his fame within the church holds major weight. She also claimed the church reveres Cruise so much that it is pushing the idea he is single-handedly “clearing the planet, is changing the planet.”

Last fall, Cruise broke his customary public silence about his involvement with Scientology while promoting his film “Jack Reacher: Never Go Back,” calling it a “beautiful religion.”

“It’s something that has helped me incredibly in my life,” said the “Mission Impossible” star. “It’s something, you know, without it, I wouldn’t be where I am…I’m incredibly proud."

Remini grew up as a Scientologist, but left the church in 2013. She had since hinted her relationship with Cruise has been rocky. In 2016, she released a memoir, titled “Troublemaker: Surviving Hollywood and Scientology” and an A&E docuseries, “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” where she spoke up against the church.

The Church of Scientology has repeatedly denied Remini’s allegations.

“Leah Remini is doing this show for the money, just as she profited from her book,” said the organization in a statement to Us Weekly. “In addition, she attempted to extort the Church by first demanding $500,000, followed by an additional $1 million, because the Church invoked its First Amendment right to respond to her false claims with the truth.”

“This shows the extent Leah Remini is willing to go to in order to distort the truth about Scientology,” the organization added. “For the Church’s perspective and the truth about the bullies she now supports, go to www.leahreminiaftermath.com.”

