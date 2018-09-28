Powerful earthquake strikes Indonesia

A powerful 7.5 magnitude struck Indonesia on Friday, prompting a tsunami warning hours after multiple earthquakes rocked the island.

The quake struck near the central Sulawesi region at around 6 p.m. It wasn’t immediately clear if there were any injuries or damage resulting from the quake.

Tsunami warnings were initially issued by Indonesia’s meteorology agency for the Central Sulawesi and West Sulawesi provinces, but were later rescinded. Residents in the area were urged to get to higher ground.

Earlier Friday, Indonesia was struck by multiple earthquakes. At least one person was killed and dozens of homes were damaged.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because of the country’s location in the “Ring of Fire,” the arc of volcanoes and active fault lines in the Pacific Basin.

A massive magnitude-9.1 earthquake struck off Sumatra in western Indonesia in December 2004. The quake triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.

