The Latest: France wants UN backing for Syria accord

The Latest on the United Nations General Assembly (all times local):

10 a.m.

France's foreign minister wants the U.N. to rally behind a Russian-Turkish accord averting a massive battle for the Syrian rebel stronghold of Idlib.

Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Monday that the accord is "a good thing" and an "opportunity to seize," despite concerns that it may not work.

Speaking ahead of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, Le Drian said France supports a push for a U.N. resolution backing the Idlib accord.

However, he wants to add conditions to link the agreement to a longer term peace process.

Russia and Turkey reached an agreement last week for a buffer zone and cease fire around Idlib. Russia supports Syrian government forces and Turkey has leverage with opposition fighters.

___

9:50 a.m.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the global drug problem is "alarming," with some 31 million people around the world requiring treatment and some 450,000 deaths every year from overdoses or drug-related health issues.

The U.N. chief told a meeting at U.N. headquarters in New York hosted by U.S. President Donald Trump that a global spotlight on "this life-and-death issue" is needed now more than ever.

He said that "failure is, indeed, not an option," and added, "Together we will succeed. We will never give up."

Trump said global drug use has gone up 60 percent from the year 2000 to 2015.

He said he was "thrilled" that some 130 countries have signed on to a U.S. call for action to reduce drug demand, cut off supplies, expand treatment and strengthen international cooperation.