Russian military aircraft downed by Syrian forces, killing 15; Moscow blames Israeli aggression

An errant missile fired by Syrian forces downed a Russian military jet carrying 15 over the Mediterranean Sea on Monday, prompting finger pointing by Moscow over what is called an "intentional provocation" by Israel.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the Il-20 jet was hit 22 miles off the coast as it was returning to the Russian base near the Syrian city of Lattakia.

"The Israeli pilots were using the Russian aircraft as a shield and pushed it into the line of fire of the Syrian defense," Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said in a statement.

Russia said Israel did not warn it of its operation over Latakia province until one minute before the strikes, which did not give the Russian plane enough time to escape.

Russian state television quoted a Defense Ministry statement as saying that Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told his Israeli counterpart, Avigdor Lieberman, that Israel is "fully to blame" for the deaths.

Konashenkov called Israeli military's actions "irresponsible" and viewed them as "hostile," according to Reuters.

"This absolutely does not correspond to the spirit of Russian-Israeli partnership,” Konashenkov said, according to the wire service, citing Interfax news agency.

The ministry accused the Israeli army of "intentional provocation."

Russia said it would make an "appropriate response" to Israel.

Russia President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences for those killed, a Kremlin spokesman said, according to Reuters.

A recovery operation in the Mediterranean Sea is underway, Konashenkov said.

Russia has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and it has two military bases in the country, including one close to the Mediterranean coast.

Israeli and French fighters were attacking targets at the time, Moscow said, according to Reuters.

A spokesman for France’s military denied any involvement.

Israel’s military, prime minister’s office and the Foreign Ministry declined to comment, Reuters reported.

Sima Shine, a former senior Mossad official and ex-deputy director-general at the Strategic Affairs Ministry, told Israel's Army Radio station that the shooting down is problematic both militarily and internally from a Russian perspective.

"I think it will impose very serious restriction on Israel's freedom of activity," she said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report