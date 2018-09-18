Russian military aircraft accidentally shot down by Syrian forces, Moscow blames Israel for aggression

Russia's military on Tuesday said one of its aircraft with 15 people on board was shot down by Syrian government missiles and blamed the Israeli Air Force for pushing its Il-20 jet into the line of fire of Syrian missiles.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that the jet went off radar 22 miles off the coast late Monday as it was returning to the Russian base near the city of Lattakia.

The military said the plane disappeared as four Israeli fighter jets were attacking targets in the area. There is a search-and rescue mission underway.

Russia has been a key backer of Syrian President Bashar Assad and it has two military bases in the country, including one close to the Mediterranean coast.

Israeli and French fighters were attacking targets at the time, Moscow said, according to Reuters.

A spokesman for France’s military denied any involvement.

Russia said the Israeli aircraft "pushed" the Russian plane into the line of fire. The ministry accused the Israeli army of "intentional provocation" and said Israel did not warn Russia of its operation in the area until one minute before the strike.

