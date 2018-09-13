Pussy Riot member reportedly in grave condition after possible poisoning

A member of the Russian feminist punk rock group Pussy Riot is hospitalized in grave condition after possibly being poisoned, according to media reports Wednesday.

Pussy Riot member Veronika Nikulshina was quoted in reports saying that fellow band member Pyotr Verzilov had exhibited some loss of eyesight and the ability to speak.

Nikulshina said Verzilov had been in emergency care since Tuesday and was being treated in a toxicology unit at a Moscow hospital, an indication that poisoning was suspected.

In July, Verzilov, Nikulshina and two other activists disrupted the match between Croatia and France during the World Cup final when they ran onto the field wearing police uniforms in to protest excessive police powers in Russia.

They recently finished serving 15-day jail sentences for their actions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.