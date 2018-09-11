Hurricane Helene turns northward, no landfall expected

Hurricane Helene is heading north to open sea and now poses no danger to land after the storm hit cooler waters in the Atlantic.

The storm, which formed earlier this week and is the fourth hurricane in the 2018 Atlantic season, was located about 670 miles west of the southernmost point of the Cabo Verde Islands, an archipelago off the west coast of Africa.

HURRICANE FLORENCE'S PATH: TRACK THE STORM HERE

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Helene has maximum sustained winds of 110 mph; however, it’s expected to gradually weaken into Tuesday evening and is forecast to become a tropical storm by Thursday.

Helene is one of three major storms currently swirling in the Atlantic.

The Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic states are bracing for Hurricane Florence, a Category 4 storm which is teetering on becoming stronger before landfall later this week.

HURRICANE FLORENCE PACKS ONCE-IN-A-GENERATION PUNCH FOR CAROLINAS

Meanwhile, the Lesser Antilles are watching Tropical Storm Isaac, which was downgraded from a hurricane earlier Tuesday.