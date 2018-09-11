Biggest gold nugget in history weighing 198 pounds, worth $2.6 million found in Australia

A mine in Australia has produced what its owner believes are two of the biggest gold specimens in recorded history.

The biggest of the stones came in at 198 pounds and is estimated by the company to contain about 143 pounds of gold, a total that at current prices would be worth around $2.6 million.

The second-biggest piece weighed 132 pounds and was valued at about $1.95 million.

Early estimates from RNC Minerals have put the total take of coarse gold from the cut at more than 562 pounds, or more than $10.4 million worth.

Airleg driller Henry Dole has been credited with uncovering the astonishing find at the 45-year-old Beta Hunt gold mine near Kambalda.

He has been in the profession for 16 years and says he has never seen anything like it.

Henry said: “I’ve seen it in veins in the face but nothing like this — this was just everywhere.”

