Genoa holds state funeral for 19 victims as toll rises to 42 in Italy bridge collapse

Italy’s president offered words of comfort Saturday during a state funeral for 19 of the victims of Tuesday's bridge collapse in Genoa as the tragedy’s death toll rose to 42 with the recovery of four more bodies.

Families of the dead had their loved ones' coffins brought to a fairgrounds' pavilion for the funeral led by Genoa Cardinal Angelo Bagnasco, who told mourners the collapse over a dry riverbed "gashed the heart of Genoa."

President Sergio Mattarella paused in silence before the coffins then spoke briefly with each group of families.

Some families reportedly stayed away from the ceremony because of anger at the government, the BBC reported.

"Many do not want to take part in a showcase and I understand them," Father Mauro Brezzo, chaplain of Genoa's San Martino hospital, said.

One grieving mother quoted in Italian media said she held the Italian state responsible for the collapse, adding "the parade of politicians has been shameful."

The collapse of a section of the Morandi motorway bridge and the deaths of those crossing in vehicles has ignited a fierce debate in Italy about the nation's infrastructure, according to the BBC.

In his homily, Bagnasco said the wound in Genoa's heart is deep "due to the boundless sorrow for those who lost their life," as well as the injured and the hundreds now homeless after nearby buildings were evacuated.

He said Pope Francis was praying for the dead and those suffering.

He encouraged the mourners to show solidarity in building “new bridges to walk together” to rise above the tragedy.

A few hours earlier, the bodies of an Italian couple and their 9-year-old daughter were found in their smashed car under a big block of concrete, part of tons of material that crashed 150 feet to the ground and nearby areas when the heavily trafficked major highway span gave way. Relatives had said the family, from northern Italy, had been traveling to catch a ferry for the island of Elba while on vacation.

Italian state radio RAI said authorities now believe there are no more missing after an elderly German man called officials to say he wasn't involved in the disaster.

On each coffin were names of the dead. Photographs of those who perished, flowers, and on at least one coffin, a signed soccer jersey, a small sports trophy and a stuffed animal added personal touches.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.