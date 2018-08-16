4 planes make emergency landings in South America over bomb threats: reports

As many as four planes were forced to make emergency landings in two countries on Thursday following a string of bomb threats, reports said.

The planes made landings in Chile and Peru following the threats, Reuters reported citing Chilean aviation officials. The news agency initially reported the flights landed in three countries before revising the number to two.

A LATAM Airlines passenger plane was forced to land at an airport in southern Peru after the bomb threat was received following departure from Lima, Peru’s Transportation Ministry said. The plane was traveling to Santiago, Chile, at the time.

There were no immediate reports of injuries on the LATAM flight 2369. A team for deactivating explosives, meantime, has been notified, the ministry said, adding that “right now the situation is under control.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.