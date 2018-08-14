Italian bridge collapses, police say
Part of an Italian bridge collapsed Tuesday and both roadways of the A10 motorway plummeted into the ground, police said.
It wasn’t immediately clear if there were victims. A rescue mission was underway, according to ANSA. Authorities suspected structural weakness was cause of the collapse.
Images posted by state police showed the highway with a huge section missing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.