The Latest: Northern Europe prepares for summer storms

The Latest on floods and poor weather in Europe (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Norway's Water Resources and Energy Directorate has declared an orange alert on a mountain in the southern part of the country because of landslide fear with expected heavy rain as storms arrived in northern Europe.

The Mannen mountain, 350 kilometers (215 miles) northwest of Oslo, made news last year because of an imminent rockslide risk. The red alert level, the Directorate's highest, was maintained for weeks, and 11 people living in nearby houses were protectively evacuated. There was no landslide however.

Across Norway by Friday, ferry companies have canceled crossings, while authorities have warned hikers of fierce winds in the mountains and called on people to securely fasten their small boats, tents and similar gear.

Gusts were expected along Denmark's North Sea coast and warnings were issued that lighter vehicles should not cross bridges.

10:30 a.m.

A top military official in the Gard, the French region that was hardest hit by violent storms and flooding, has told French media that all children were successfully rescued.

Some 119 children, many of them from Germany, were evacuated from Saint-Julien-de-Peyrolas campsite Thursday night.

On Friday, the region's chief gendarme Colonel Laurent Haas told BFM-TV "we are certain that among the children, everyone has been recovered."

He said 46 adults had been rescued but that search teams were still looking for a missing 67 year old, reportedly a German citizen serving as the campsite monitor. However, he said authorities were still "not certain he was actually present at the moment of the events."

Some 1,600 people were evacuated Thursday in three regions of southern France due to storms.