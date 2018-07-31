Malaysian civil aviation chief resigns over MH370 disappearance

Malaysia’s civil aviation chief resigned Tuesday to take responsibility for shortcomings during the disappearance of Malaysia Airlines flight 370.

Azharuddin Abdul Rahman’s resignation comes a day after a report by a 19-member international team revealed the doomed jetliner was likely steered off course deliberately by someone and flew over the Southern Indian Ocean for more than seven hours after communications were severed.

Rahman said in a statement the report showed failures by air traffic control to comply with standard procedures.

“Therefore, it is with regret and after much thought and contemplation that I have decided to resign as the Chairman of Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia effective 14 days from the date of the resignation notice which I have served today,” he said.

