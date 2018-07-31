Aeromexico jet crashes after takeoff in northern Mexico, officials say

An Aeromexico jet crashed after takeoff in the northern state of Durango, Mexico, on Tuesday.

No one was killed in the accident, Gov. José R. Aispuro announced on Twitter. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured.

The governor said emergency officials are heading to the scene, which Durango's civil defense agency said is a field near the Durango International Airport.

The incident involved Flight 2431 aboard the Embraer 190 aircraft. Gerardo Ruiz Eparza, head of Mexico's Transport Department, said the airplane — which Aeromexico confirmed had 97 passengers and four crew members aboard — "fell upon takeoff."

According to FlightAware, the Aeromexico flight took off on time at 3:08 p.m. local time. It was headed to Mexico City, where it was scheduled to land at 4:38 p.m.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.