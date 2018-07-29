2 US cyclists among 4 killed in hit-and-run in Tajikistan, 3 others injured

Two American cyclists were among four killed and three injured in the Danghara district of the Central Asian nation of Tajikistan on Sunday, when a car hit them before fleeing the scene, U.S. authorities said.

The seven cyclists included, as well, two Dutch nationals and three other foreigners, News.com.au reported.

“Three foreigners were killed at the scene and another died in hospital,” the Tajikistan interior ministry told the news agency.

The three others suffered minor injuries.

A 21-year-old male was detained in connection with the incident, Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty reported.

In a statement, the U.S. Embassy in Dushanbe confirmed that two of the dead were U.S. citizens.

“Due to privacy concerns, we are unable to share further details. Our condolences go out to the victims' families, and we will continue to work with Tajik authorities in the ongoing investigation,” the statement said.

Additional information was not immediately released.

The incident took place about 93 miles south of Dushanbe, the capital of the former Soviet country surrounded by Afghanistan, China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan.

Fox News’ Thomas Ferraro contributed to this report.