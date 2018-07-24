Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Fires

Greece wildfires kill at least 60, including 26 huddled near Athens beach

Travis Fedschun
By | Fox News
close
Flames burn out of control near Athens. Video

Dozens dead as wildfires rage in Greece

Flames burn out of control near Athens.

A firestorm that swept through a seaside resort town near the Greek capital killed at least 60 people, including families with children found clasped in a last embrace on a beach as they tried to flee the flames, officials said. 

The two largest wildfires — one 20 miles northeast of Athens near Rafina, the other 30 miles west of the capital in Kineta — broke out Monday during hot, dry summer conditions.

Fanned by gale-force winds that frequently changed direction, the flames spread rapidly into populated seaside towns — too fast for many who were in their cars or homes to flee, fire department spokeswoman Stavroula Malliri said.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras declared a three-day national mourning period for those killed in the wildfires, Sky News reported.

A firefighter sprays water on the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018. Regional authorities have declared a state of emergency in the eastern and western parts of the greater Athens area as fires fanned by gale-force winds raged through pine forests and seaside settlements on either side of the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A firefighter sprays water on the fire in the town of Mati, east of Athens.  (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

"The country is going through an unspeakable tragedy," he said. "Today, Greece is mourning and we are declaring three days of national mourning in the memory of those who perished."

In the seaside town of Mati, rescue workers found the bodies of 26 people huddled together near a beach, Reuters reported.

Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018. Regional authorities have declared a state of emergency in the eastern and western parts of the greater Athens area as fires fanned by gale-force winds raged through pine forests and seaside settlements on either side of the Greek capital. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Buildings burn in the town of Mati, east of Athens, Monday, July 23, 2018.  (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

“They had tried to find an escape route but unfortunately these people and their kids didn’t make it in time. Instinctively, seeing the end nearing, they embraced,” Nikos Economopoulos, the head of Greece’s Red Cross, told Skai TV. The group was found near several burned out cars close to a walled compound, also gutted by the fire.

Authorities evacuated more than 700 people by sea overnight as tourists and residents headed to coastal areas for help, said Merchant Marine deputy minister Nektarios Santorinios, whose ministry is in charge of the coast guard. 

GREECE WILDFIRES LEAVE AT LEAST 20 DEAD, DOZENS INJURED

The mayor of nearby Rafina, Evangelos Bournous, told Reuters the death toll had reached at least 60.

"Everything happened in seconds," Andreaas Passios, who lives northeast of Athens, told the AP. "I grabbed a beach towel. It saved my life. I soaked it, grabbed my wife and we ran to the sea."

A man passes burned cars in Mati, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Gale-fanned wildfires raged through holiday resorts near Greece's capital, killing at least 24 people by early Tuesday and injuring more than 100, including 11 in serious condition, in the country's deadliest fire season in more than a decade. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A man passes burned cars in Mati, east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.  (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Passios said he and his wife stayed by the sea for two hours: "It was unbelievable. Gas canisters were exploding. Burning pine cones were flying everywhere."

Passios said he and his wife stayed by the sea for two hours: "It was unbelievable. Gas canisters were exploding. Burning pine cones were flying everywhere."

Another survivor spoke of the "indescribable" wind which caused the fire to spread as he fled from his summer home in Mati, east of Athens.

Nikos Stavrinidis, one of those who went into the sea for safety but was swept away, was rescued by an Egyptian crew on a fishing boat after about two hours in the water.Stavrinidis told the Associated Press not all of those who fled with him survived.

Firefighters stand on a cliff top where burned trees hug the coastline in Mati east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Twin wildfires raging through popular seaside areas near the Greek capital have torched homes, cars and forests and killed at least 49 people, authorities said Tuesday, raising the death toll after rescue crews reported finding the bodies of more than 20 people huddled together near a beach. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Twin wildfires raging through popular seaside areas near the Greek capital have torched homes, cars and forests and killed at least 60 people, authorities said  (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

"The fire appeared very quickly. The wind was indescribable, it was incredible. I've never seen anything like this before in my life," he said. 

"We fell into the sea and tried to distance ourselves, to get away from the carbon dioxide... but as we went further, there was a lot of wind and a lot of current and it started taking us away from the coast. We were not able able to see where we were."

The strong winds made it hard for firefighters to tackle the fires in the area while making conditions in the sea increasingly dangerous.

2 MORE FIREFIGHTERS HURT BATTLING BLAZE NEAR YOSEMITE

"What upsets me and what I will carry in my heart is that it is terrible to see the person next to you drowning and not being able to help him," he added. "You can't. That's the only tragic thing - that will stay with me."

Rafina's dock became a makeshift hospital during the night as paramedics checked survivors, some of them clad in only their bathing suits, emerging from coast guard vessels and private boats. The fire department said 156 adults and 16 children were hospitalized with injuries. Eleven of the adults were in serious condition.

Burnt cars are still in the driveways of destroyed house in Kineta village, west of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. The death toll from twin wildfires that raged through Greek seaside areas looked set to increase to around 50 Tuesday after rescue crews reported finding the bodies of more than 20 people huddled closely together near a beach northeast of the capital, Athens. (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

Burnt cars are still in the driveways of destroyed house in Kineta village, west of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.  (AP Photo/Yorgos Karahalis)

In all, 47 brush and forest fires broke out across Greece Monday and early Tuesday, with most of them quickly extinguished, the fire department said. Ten were still burning late Tuesday morning, including blazes in Corinth, Crete, and in central and northern Greece.

More than 400 firefighters and volunteer firefighters were battling the two fires near Athens, supported by seven water-dropping helicopters and three aircraft.

A man walks on the beach where burned trees hug the coastline in Mati east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. Twin wildfires raging through popular seaside areas near the Greek capital have torched homes, cars and forests and killed at least 49 people, authorities said Tuesday, raising the death toll after rescue crews reported finding the bodies of more than 20 people huddled together near a beach. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A man walks on the beach where burned trees hug the coastline in Mati east of Athens, Tuesday, July 24, 2018.  (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Greece sought international help through the European Union. Spain was sending two firefighting aircraft while Cyprus was sending in 60 firefighters. Israel and Turkey both also offered assistance.

It was the deadliest fire season to hit Greece in more than a decade. More than 60 people were killed in 2007 when huge fires swept across the southern Peloponnese region.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Travis Fedschun is a reporter for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @travfed