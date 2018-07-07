Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Disaster Response

Thai rescue vehicle carrying 10 drives off cliff; injuries reported

By | Fox News
A vehicle carrying rescue workers crashed while looking for the boys trapped in a cave.

A vehicle carrying rescue workers crashed while looking for the boys trapped in a cave.  (Twitter)

A rescue vehicle carrying a crew of 10 people drove off a cliff in Thailand on Saturday, foiling another effort to rescue 12 young soccer players and their coach, who have been trapped in a cave in northern Thailand for two weeks.

The rescue team had been looking for chimneys around the mountain atop the cave. One person was “badly injured,” according to Thailand-based blogger Richard Barrow. The remaining injuries were not believed to be serious.    

Previous rescue attempts have proved to be dangerous. On Friday a Thai navy SEAL diver died while trying to rescue the youths.  

Thai officials estimate a three- to four-day window remains to free the boys.

On Saturday Thai officials cleared media from the entrance of the cave, leading to speculation that a new rescue effort was imminent.

Thai officials were expected to provide updates at a news conference Sunday morning.

This is a breaking news story.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.