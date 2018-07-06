Three social media stars die after falling 100 feet over waterfall while hiking: police

Three social media stars have died after one of them slipped and fell nearly 100 feet from rocks at the top of Shannon Falls in Canada and the other two allegedly jumped after her to save her.

Family members confirmed Ryker Gamble was one of the three killed. Friends identified the other two killed as Alexey Lyakh and his long-term girlfriend Megan Scraper, the Vancouver Sun reported. The three were in their 20s and 30s.

Lyakh and Gamble were part of the “High on Life SundayFundayz” YouTube channel, which follows a group of travel vloggers filming their adventures around the world.

The channel has more than 500,000 subscribers and the videos receive more than 100,000 views. The High On Life Instagram page has more than 1.1 million followers. The Vancouver-based group began with Gamble, Lyakh and a friend after they traveled in 2012, according to the BBC.

On Thursday, federal police in Canada said search and rescue teams in British Columbia recovered the bodies of the three people.

Cpl. Sascha Banks said the victims were swimming in a pool system on top of Shannon Falls “and then walking along the ledge shortly thereafter.” They fell nearly 100 feet. At nearly 1,100 feet, Shannon Falls is the third-tallest waterfall in British Columbia.

Witnesses told authorities they saw Scraper slip from the rocks at the top of the waterfall and the two men allegedly jumped in the falls to save her, CBC News reported.

Two years ago, Gamble and Lyakh were sentenced to seven days in prison in the U.S. and “banned from accessing U.S. public lands for five years” after they were accused of taking photos at a protected hot springs at Yellowstone National Park, Vice News reported.

High On Life has set up a GoFundMe for the three victims for their funeral arrangements. The group also asked for fans to share how they were inspired by “High On Life’s” travels.

The family would love to hear anything or everything on how High On Life may have inspired you. A story, a picture, a song, a video - use the Hashtag #HOLinspired so we can collect all of your love and thoughts in one place. Even if you cannot provide a donation please post on whatever platform you frequent,” the group said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.