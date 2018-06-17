Woman shouting 'Allahu akbar' attacks 2 with box cutter at supermarket in France

A woman who allegedly shouted "Allahu akbar" attacked two people with a box cutter at a supermarket in southern France on Sunday before she was arrested, local media reported.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. at the supermarket Leclerc in the Mediterranean city of La Seyne-sur-Mer, located near Marseilles.

Witnesses told Var-matin the young woman attacked a customer and employee.

The woman was dressed in black and wearing a veil at the time, shouting "Allahu akbar" -- "God is great" in Arabic -- before she was placed under control by people intervening, according to Var-matin.

Europe 1 radio quoted Toulon prosecutor Bernard Marchals as saying that a customer in the store in La Seyne-sur-Mer was injured in the chest in the Sunday morning attack and hospitalized.

A woman at the market's cash register was injured too, but less seriously.

Marchal added that the attacker has been detained. Additional details were not immediately available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.