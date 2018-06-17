2 feared dead in Japan earthquake, 41 injured

At least two people are feared dead and 41 others injured after a strong earthquake shook the city of Osaka in western Japan on Monday morning.

The Fire and Disaster Management Agency said one person had no heartbeat and wasn't breathing and a second person also had no vital signs. Japanese media reported one of the likely victims is a 9-year-old girl found at a school.

Japanese authorities don't confirm death until after an examination at a hospital.

The quake, causing scattered damage including broken glass and partial building collapses, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.1 struck around 8 a.m. about 6 miles underground, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The agency updated the quake’s initial 5.9 magnitude.

The strongest shaking unfolded in an area north of Osaka city, the agency said.

The Japanese government had not received reports of major damage as of 8:30 a.m., spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters.

Television images showed goods scattered on the floor of shops and building debris in streets.

The morning commute was disrupted as train and subway service in the Osaka area including the bullet train were suspended to check for damage to equipment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.