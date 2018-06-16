The Latest: Greek lawmakers reject no-confidence vote

next

The Latest on a no-confidence vote in the Greek parliament (all times local):

10:15 p.m.

Greek lawmakers have rejected a no-confidence motion in the government brought by the main opposition party over a deal to change the name of Macedonia and end a decades-old dispute with Greece's northern neighbor.

Lawmakers voted 153-127 in the 300-member parliament Saturday against the motion to oust the left-led government over the deal renaming the former Yugoslav republic North Macedonia.

One lawmaker from the government's junior coalition partner, the nationalist Independent Greeks, voted in favor of the move. The party is a vociferous critic of the name deal. The party's leader, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, kicked the lawmaker out of the party.

The deal aims to end a dispute that has roiled the two countries' relations since Macedonia declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.

___

5 p.m.

Greece's main opposition leader urged lawmakers Saturday to support his no-confidence vote against the government over a deal to end a decades-old dispute with neighboring Macedonia over the latter's name.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' left-led coalition government is expected to survive the vote, set for later Saturday. His government controls 154 of parliament's 300 seats. The nationalist party that is a junior coalition partner says it will reject the motion despite vehemently opposing the name deal that Tsipras reached with his Macedonian counterpart.

"Today you are all mortgaging the future of the country," said conservative New Democracy party leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who brought the no-confidence motion.

___

11:30 a.m.

Greek lawmakers are debating for the final day a no-confidence motion against the government over a deal to end a decades-old dispute with neighboring Macedonia over the latter's name.

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' left-led coalition government is expected to survive Saturday's vote. His government controls 154 of parliament's 300 seats, and the nationalist party that is a junior coalition partner says it will reject the motion despite opposing the agreement Tsipras reached with his Macedonian counterpart.

Tsipras and Macedonia's Zoran Zaev settled on a deal Tuesday that would rename Greece's northern neighbor North Macedonia, while Athens would drop its objections to the country joining NATO and the European Union.

Hardliners in both countries are furious at the deal, which they consider concedes too much to the other side