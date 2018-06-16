At least 7 World Cup fans injured after Moscow taxi crashed into crowd

At least seven soccer fans have been injured in Moscow after a taxi plowed into a crowd in the Russian capital during the World Cup.

The driver tried to flee the scene, but he was detained by police, according to local reports. Preliminary information indicated that the driver, who had a Kyrgyzstani driving license, lost control of the vehicle. Russia's Interfax news agency cited a source claiming that the driver was drunk at the time of the incident.

The accident took place on Ilinka Street, approximately 650 feet from Moscow's famous Red Square and GUM shopping arcade

The fans were reportedly from Mexico, who are in the city ahead of their opening match with Germany on Sunday, which is taking place in the Luzhniki stadium. There are no fatalities but at least one woman has serious injuries although she is not believed to be critical, according to Interfax.

