Guatemala resumes search for victims of volcano eruption

Guatemala's disaster agency says it is resuming the search for bodies after a weeklong suspension at the Volcano of Fire.

Conred spokesman David de Leon said Wednesday that rescuers are headed back into the impacted area.

At least 110 people were killed when the volcano erupted June 3, sending waves of super-heated debris down onto villages on its flanks. About 200 people are listed as missing and authorities continue working to identify some of the recovered bodies.

Heavy rains and continued volcanic activity led authorities to suspend their search last week. But families and friends of the missing have continued searching on their own in the hamlet of San Miguel Los Lotes.