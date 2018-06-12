Panama ex-President Martinelli hospitalized, 'stable'

next

Panamanian ex-President Ricardo Martinelli is being treated at a hospital a day after he was extradited from the United States to face political espionage and embezzlement charges.

Panama's Santo Tomas hospital reports that Martinelli is in intensive care and in "stable" condition Tuesday.

The previous day, a judge ordered that medical experts examine him to determine the severity of his health problems.

They determined he was suffering from a crisis of hypertension, coronary artery disease and anxiety.

How long he remains at the hospital will depend on how he responds to treatment.

The 66-year-old Martinelli was president from 2009 to 2014. He has denied accusations of embezzlement and illegally monitoring phone calls and other communications.

He was extradited Monday after spending a year in federal prison in Miami.