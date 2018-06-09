Singapore diplomat: 'All systems go' for Trump-Kim summit

Singapore's foreign minister says it's "all systems go" for a summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to be held in the Southeast Asian city-state next week.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said Saturday in Beijing after returning from North Korea that "things will start happening within the next 24 hours." He didn't provide details in his remarks to Singaporean reporters .

Balakrishnan told reporters that Washington and Pyongyang are pleased with the arrangements and said he sees from both sides "a desire, a willingness to escape the constraints that have applied for the last seven decades."

Trump and Kim plan to meet in Singapore on Tuesday. It will be the first summit of its kind between a leader of North Korea and a sitting U.S. president.