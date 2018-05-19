Wedding ‘superfans’ camp out to get a glimpse of royalty

The big day is finally here for the royal family, and of course, the dedicated fans who have gathered from all over the world to the English town of Windsor to watch Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot on Saturday.

For many of these superfans, the past few nights have been spent in a tent camped out beneath the stars near Windsor Castle in hopes of catching a glimpse of the royals – and on Friday, they got their wish.

Prince Harry and his brother, Prince William, who is also his best man, reportedly made an unexpected trip outside the gates of Windsor Castle on Friday afternoon, where fans were waiting to congratulate them.

“He looked a little subdued, a little nervous, for sure. But that makes sense. It’s the night before his wedding,” Elizabeth Porras of San Francisco, who traveled to across the pond to witness the historic wedding, told People magazine. “You could definitely see he had the wedding glow about him, which was really adorable. It’s so adorable to see him so in love.”

Both Harry and William went around shaking hands, smiling and laughing with many of their supporters.

Prince Harry and Markle, an American actress, got in engaged in November -- and less than a year later, are set to take their vows on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Under the rules of the Church of England, the couple is not allowed to write their own vows and will have to stick to the traditional script of, "for better, for worse, for richer, for poorer, in sickness and in health, to love and to cherish, till death us do part."

Thousands of people were expected to pack the streets of Windsor to witness a piece of history, according to Reuters.

Donna Werner, who traveled from the United States, has spent the past four days camped outside for this very moment.

"Today's the day, this is the big build-up ... I just can't wait, they’re going to pipe out the music and the ceremony so we're going to hear it, so that’ll be fun," she told Reuters.

Another woman from Texas -- who had a hotel room with her friends, opted for the outdoors instead because of the camaraderie she experienced with her fellow royal fans.

"It was so special ... people were sharing their supplies," Jamie Williams told Reuters. "It was worth it, we all bonded last night. It's like family, we've all exchanged names, numbers and we're going to keep in touch and meet for another big royal event someday.”

After the hour-long ceremony, a carriage will take the royal couple in procession from St. George's Chapel through Windsor Town and then return to Windsor Castle – with fans lined up to witness the historic moment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.