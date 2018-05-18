Afghan officials say Taliban attacks kill 16 security forces

Afghan officials say Taliban fighters have attacked several security posts in three provinces, killing 16 security forces.

Ramadan Ali Mooseni, deputy provincial police chief, said Friday the Taliban launched an attack the previous night in Ghazni province's remote Ajristan district, killing nine security forces and wounding seven others. The gun battle also left 25 Taliban fighters dead, he said.

Elsewhere, Taliban insurgents attacked police security posts in the Maruf district of Kandahar province, killing five police and wounding six. Also, 12 Taliban were killed and 18 wounded, said Zia Durani, spokesman for the chief of police.

Similar attacks Thursday night in southern Uruzgan province left two police dead, officials said.