Israel says three 'armed terrorists' among 37 reported dead in Gaza border clashes

At least three of the 37 Palestinians reportedly killed Monday in clashes ahead of the Jerusalem opening of the U.S. Embassy to Israel were “armed terrorists” caught trying to plant a bomb near the border fence in Gaza, Israel's military said.

Israel says more than 35,000 protesters have amassed at a dozen locations along the security fence, and the death toll in Monday’s confrontation is the highest in Gaza since a cross-border standoff between the militant group Hamas and the Jewish state began in 2014, according to the Associated Press.

“Moments ago, an IDF patrol foiled a bomb-laying attack by a cell of three armed terrorists near Rafah, close to the border,” the Israeli military said Monday. “This is a particularly violent protest point. The troops responded with fire at the terrorists. The terrorists were killed.”

Israel also said its aircraft targeted a Hamas post in Jabaliya after troops in the area came under fire. None of the Israeli soldiers were hurt.

“Rioters are hurling pipe bombs and firebombs at IDF troops, burning tires, throwing stones and burning objects, with the intention of setting fires in Israel and hurting IDF troops,” the army was quoted by The Times of Israel as saying.

A senior figure in Gaza's ruling Hamas group said Monday that the border protests will continue until Palestinians have achieved their rights.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.