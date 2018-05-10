Israeli organization reveals Trump coin in expression of 'gratitude' over embassy move

An Israeli nonprofit announced Wednesday that it would be releasing a celebratory coin in honor of the 70th anniversary of Israel’s independence, and it will feature the face of President Donald Trump as an expression of “gratitude” for his decision to move the American Embassy to Jerusalem.

The “Temple Coin” depicts King Cyrus, who allowed the Jews to return to Jerusalem 2,500 years ago, alongside Trump, KOBI reported.

A menorah and the seal of the United States government are also pictured, with biblical verses written in in Hebrew on the face of the coin. On the back is a dove, holding an olive branch in its beak, above a temple.

“The coin expresses our joy and gratitude that the American Embassy will be transferred to Jerusalem in honor of Israel’s Independence Day,” the Mikdash Educational Center said on its website. “It is the fulfillment of the Trump declaration recognizing the centrality of Jerusalem as the capital of the state of Israel.”

US EMBASSY IN JERSUALEM TO OPEN IN MAY, OFFICIALS SAY

Trump formally recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December 2017 by directing the State Department to begin the move of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Plans to open the embassy in May were made to coincide with Israel’s independence anniversary.