Myanmar whistleblower police officer says jailing a warning

next

prev

A Myanmar police officer who testified that his colleagues helped frame two reporters being tried on charges of possessing state secrets has said his subsequent jailing was intended to intimidate any other officers thinking of telling the truth.

Police Capt. Moe Yan Naing testified again Wednesday, with his hands and feet shackled and wearing blue prison clothing. After he gave his surprise testimony last month, he was sentenced to a year in jail for violating the Police Disciplinary Act.

His testimony boosted hope that Reuters reporters Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo will be acquitted of the charges, under which they could be imprisoned for 14 years. They had been covering the crisis in Myanmar's Rakhine state that drove 700,000 Rohingya Muslims to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.