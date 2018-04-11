Death toll in Humboldt Broncos bus crash reaches 16

A trainer for the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team has died of injuries suffered when a bus carrying the team to a playoff game collided with a semi-trailer last week, her family announced Wednesday.

The family of Dayna Brons, 25, announced that she had "passed away peacefully" in a Saskatoon hospital.

"Dayna will be forever remembered for her joyful smile, and her passion and love of sport," they said in a statement released by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, adding that she was "extremely proud to be part of the Broncos family."

Broons' is the 16th person to die as a result of the crash, which happened at an intersection near Tisdale, Saskatchewan. Thirteen people were injured.

Police say the uninjured truck driver was initially detained but later released and provided with mental health assistance.

The owner of the company whose truck was involved said Wednesday that he is sorry. "I'm just sorry for everything," Sukhmander Singh said.

Alberta Transportation said Tuesday it had ordered the company, Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., to keep its only other truck off the road. The move is standard when a transportation company has been involved in a serious accident, the province said.

Transportation Minister Brian Mason said the company started operating last fall and had not had any violations or convictions. He said it had not been involved in any collisions before Friday.

Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police said Wednesday that officers were still investigating the accident. They said they have done dozens of interviews and vehicle computer data is being recovered and analyzed. Traffic reconstruction specialists were also working on the investigation.

The Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League, meanwhile, said it will resume its playoffs Saturday.

Broncos president Kevin Garinger wanted the playoffs to continue, saying playing hockey is part of the healing process.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.