The Latest: US says it pays too much of UN peacekeeping cost

The latest on U.S. saying it won't pay over 25 percent of the costs of U.N. peacekeeping (all times local):

8:20 p.m.

The United States says it will no longer shoulder more than a quarter of the multibillion-dollar costs of the United Nations' peacekeeping operations.

U.S. Ambassador Nikki Haley said so Wednesday at a Security Council meeting.

The U.S. is the biggest contributor to the U.N.'s 15 peacekeeping missions. The world body is assessing the U.S. about 28.5 percent of this year's $7.3 billion peacekeeping budget.

Haley said "moving forward," 25 percent will be the limit. The U.S. Mission to the U.N. later said that applies to the current peacekeeping budget.

President Donald Trump's administration has complained about the expense before. At Washington's urging, the current budget is $570 million below last year's.

Haley says the U.S. will work to ensure cuts in its portion are done fairly.

The General Assembly sets the budget by vote.

