South Korean president visits Emirates nuclear plant

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has visited a nuclear power plant his country is building in the United Arab Emirates.

The state-run WAM news agency reported Monday that Abu Dhabi's powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan traveled with Moon to the Barakah nuclear power plant.

On the trip, closed to other media, the two leaders declared work on the first reactor at Barakah complete.

The $20 billion nuclear plant is Seoul's first attempt to build an atomic reactor abroad. The first of its four reactors, being built in the UAE's western desert near the Saudi border, is scheduled to come online this year, making it the first nuclear power plant on the Arabian Peninsula.

Moon was scheduled to attend a cultural event Monday night in Abu Dhabi.